PD: Father arrested after shooting, killing 19-year-old son in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his 19-year-old son in Mesa Sunday.

At around 12:30 p.m., a domestic violence-related homicide was reported near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road.

A 19-year-old man had been reportedly shot by his father, according to police.

The father has been arrested and will be booked for murder.

The identities of both individuals remain unknown.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is underway.

