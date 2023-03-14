One person shot outside Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday afternoon

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt outside a Wendy's restaurant in Mesa Tuesday.

Just before 2 p.m., Mesa police were called to the area of Greenfield Road and Main Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say they believe the incident occurred outside the restaurant and do not believe he was employee at the establishment.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Mesa police officials.

The suspect has not been caught. No other details have been released.

