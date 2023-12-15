Watch Now
One injured during shooting involving Mesa PD officers near Main St and Stapley Dr

No officers are reported injured
Mesa OIS 32 Barkley
Posted at 3:37 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 18:34:54-05

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa Police officers that happened Friday near Main Street and Stapley Drive.

Mesa Police Department officials say officers were called to the area for a possible domestic violence situation.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Officials say no officers were injured.

No other details have been provided.

This shooting involving police officers across the Valley marks the 52 time this year.

