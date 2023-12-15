One injured during shooting involving Mesa PD officers near Main St and Stapley Dr

MESA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Mesa Police officers that happened Friday near Main Street and Stapley Drive.

Mesa Police Department officials say officers were called to the area for a possible domestic violence situation.

Mesa Police are working an Officer involved shooting in the area of Barkley and Main. No officers injured. One person transported to the hospital. Please use Broadway or University for east/west travel. pic.twitter.com/8nWw3kUvgb — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) December 15, 2023

One person has been taken to the hospital. Officials say no officers were injured.

No other details have been provided.

This shooting involving police officers across the Valley marks the 52 time this year.