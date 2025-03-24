Watch Now
One dead after mobile home fire breaks out near Ellsworth Road and Main Street

The cause of the fire is under investigation
One person was found dead while crews were fighting a mobile home fire in Mesa Monday morning.
MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in the East Valley.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Monday in the Holiday Palms community in east Mesa near Ellsworth Road and Main Street.

Rural Metro Fire officials say one person was found dead inside the mobile home while crews were working to put out the fire.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as a woman but did not provide further details.

It's unclear what led what started the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released. Stay with us for updates.

