MESA, AZ — Officials say one person is dead after a fire burned multiple mobile homes in Mesa early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at a mobile home community near McKellips Road and Center Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they found four trailers that were on fire and others that were damaged.

While working to extinguish the blaze and evacuate those impacted, firefighters found one person dead inside a trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.