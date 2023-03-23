One dead after fire at facility near Loop 202 and Higley Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a fire at a business facility in Mesa.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department officials say the incident occurred within a secured complex near Loop 202 and Higley Road early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews discovered that there was a "flash fire with a flammable material" inside a building on the property.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames but also discovered a victim in the fire. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire and further details are still under investigation.