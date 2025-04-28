Officials investigating vandalism, possible arson at Mesa Tesla dealership

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating apparent vandalism and a fire at a Mesa Tesla dealership and service center.

Emergency crews were first called to the scene near Southern Avenue and Sossaman Road early Monday morning.

Crews also extinguished a fire at the scene, and a Mesa official said it is being investigated as possible arson.

Video from the scene showed the misspelled word "THEIF," painted on the building.

The investigation is ongoing, and multiple law enforcement departments are at the scene.

Traffic restrictions are underway in the area.

Multiple recent investigations have taken place across the country involving vandalism and fires involving Teslas and Cybertrucks.

A 19-year-old college student is facing charges related to an incident at a Tesla Center in Kansas City in which two Cybertrucks were set on fire in March, according to the Department of Justice.

A man who set fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas and who painted the word “resist” for authorities to find at the scene was arrested last month.

Police in Austin, Texas, investigated several incendiary devices found at a Tesla dealership last month.

The string of attacks against Tesla cars and facilities across the country — from Seattle to South Carolina — had previously gotten the attention of President Trump and his Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has called them “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”

