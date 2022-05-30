Officials investigating fire outside of gun shop in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Officials are investigating a fire outside of a Mesa gun shop Monday morning.

Fire officials tell ABC15 they were dispatched to the area of Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive for a fire in a storage container outside of a business complex.

The container had ammunition, flammables, and other hazardous materials that were exploding during the fire. For that reason, fire crews backed off and fought the blaze defensively for their own safety.

The fire broke out a few feet from the back door of the business, causing the occupants to be stuck inside. Officers broke a window and were able to safely rescue everyone in the building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and fire officials say they are reviewing security footage from outside the building.

No injuries were reported.