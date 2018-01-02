Model railroad makes stop in Mesa

John Trierweiler
9:01 AM, Jan 2, 2018
mesa | southeast valley

Model trains are on display this week at the Red Mountain Library.

MESA, AZ - Get your engineers cap ready as the Grand Canyon State Model Railroaders pull into the depot at the Mesa Public Library, Red Mountain Branch. 

The model railroad display showcases HO scale track, trains and model towns with more than 750 square feet of track and several running trains. The model railroad display is moving full steam ahead through Saturday, January 6th on the days and times below: 

  • Tuesday, Jan. 2: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Jan. 4: 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. 
  • Friday, Jan. 5: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Jan. 6: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Model train operators will be on-hand to answer questions and show how the model railroad is designed and constructed.

For more information, visit www.mesalibrary.org. The event is free and open to children and families of all ages.

The Mesa Public Library, Red Mountain Branch is located at 635 N. Power Rd. in Mesa.

 

