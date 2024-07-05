Watch Now
MISSING: 9-year-old boy last seen in Mesa near University Dr and Sossaman Rd

Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 04, 2024

MESA, AZ — Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who has been reported missing by his family in Mesa.

Police say Javis Leonard was last seen this morning at 9:30 a.m. at his residence near University Drive and Sossaman Road.

Authorities say Jarvis was disciplined at home and left shortly afterward and has not been seen or heard from since.

Missing Jarvis Leonard

He is described as 4'10" tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black and red basketball shorts, and flip-flops.

If you see him call Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

