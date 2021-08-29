Mesa WWII veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

MESA, AZ — It was a hero's salute to a member of the greatest generation. The Patriot Guard Riders honored World War II army veteran Burton Newbry as he celebrated a birthday.

"I'm turning 102 I believe," Newbry said. "1919!"

Newbry turned 102 years old Saturday to the sound of revving engines. The Patriot Guard Riders paraded down his Mesa street and his yard was decorated with a "Happy 102nd birthday Burt" in large letters to mark the occasion.

But if you ask Newbry what his secret is to a long life, he doesn't take any credit.

"Oh it's in the genes," he said.

But his son says it was his daily habits. When Newbry turned 50, his son said he took up walking, and he was consistent.

"Up until his 100th birthday he was exercising at least an hour a day," said his son, also named Burton Newbry.

Exercise and a long, happy marriage may have helped. Newbry says he owes so much to his late wife.

"I always think of her when I have a birthday," he said.