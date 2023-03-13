Mesa working to become most accessible city in the country

MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa has been working to make sure it’s one of the nation’s most accessible travel destinations.

Travel Mesa partnered with Wheel the World, a program designed to help provide travelers with advanced and accurate information on accessible experiences and stays in Mesa and other cities around the globe.

Wheel the World is a free service that can also be accessed through Visit Mesa’s website.

People will create a personalized profile allowing Wheel the World to recommend accommodations and activities based on their travel aspirations and needs.

Visit Mesa said it strives to reduce any unnecessary stress for those with disabilities and their families or travel companions.

“Partnering with Wheel the World allows Visit Mesa to continue to deliver upon our vision of becoming the nation’s most accessible city,” said Alison Brooks, vice president of destination experience and advocacy at Visit Mesa. “Wheel the World’s platform will help visitors plan their travel to Mesa with confidence, which ultimately creates a better, less-stressful experience. We look forward to adding more options for Mesa hotels, attractions, and tours to the Wheel the World marketplace in the coming months to better serve visitors of all abilities.”

Valley resident, tech entrepreneur, and disability advocate Brett Heising uses a wheelchair himself.

“You want to know before you go, right, you want to try to remove as many variables as possible because there's nothing worse as a traveler in a chair than arriving for a business trip or a trip for fun and then all of a sudden it's not as accessible as you think it might be, or, I don't get the room with the wheel-in shower, so it's more difficult to shower,” Heising said.

Heising said the reason he moved to Arizona is because of its accessibility in general.

“I always tell people, if you’re in a chair or if you have a physical challenge, come to Arizona, come to Mesa,” he said. “You will not find a more accessible place than the Valley at large. I know because I travel a ton and I always ask myself, if I needed to, could I live here? And most of the time, the answer is no. But, when I fly back into Sky Harbor, it's a beautiful feeling because I know I'm home and I know it's going to work.”

Additional programs supported by Visit Mesa include Aira, a guided visual Interpretation service, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, and the ongoing efforts surrounding Mesa, Arizona’s designation as an Autism Certified City.