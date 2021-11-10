Mesa student council raising money to help fund a new playset that burned in a fire

MESA, AZ — Recess is typically a kid's favorite time while at school.

At Eagle Preparatory in Mesa, they are in need of a brand new playset after theirs was significantly damaged in a fire. It needed to be demolished and completely replaced.

Firefighters responded to the school quickly and were able to put it out before it could spread to nearby trees and the school building.

"We're thankful for them doing their job and we're hopeful we can figure out what happened," said Principal Omar Tabb.

Surveillance video appears to show an unknown man apparently starting the fire and then walking away. Officials told ABC15 that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In the meantime, members of the school's student council came up with an idea to hold a car wash to help raise funds to replace their play structure.

"It makes me feel better. We're making a plan about this to help," said Sam Ramirez Florez, a sixth-grader and council vice president at the school.

"When I was in kindergarten, I remember this is the first place I met my friends but now it's just gone," he said.

Principal Tabb said recess is important to the students and is understandably upset that part of their fun has been destroyed.

"They see this as their playground, so for it to be burned down, it's devastating," he said.

The school estimates that it could cost tens of thousands of dollars to demolish the old equipment and install a new one.

Principal Tabb said they do have insurance, but it's still tough to budget for unexpected costs, such as replacing an entire playset. However, he applauded student council members for thinking of doing a car wash.

"One of the things we teach is character -- it's a big part of what we do -- so students really felt bad about the loss of the playground," he said.

The first car wash will happen on Wednesday from 3 p.m - 4:30 p.m. at Eagle Preparatory in Mesa, 1619 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85203.