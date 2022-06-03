Mesa shooting changes Connecticut family's life

MESA — Gun violence doesn’t have to make national headlines to have an impact. For one family, a shooting in Mesa changes the lives of dozens of friends and family in Connecticut.

Three weeks since Aaron Fawcett was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Mesa, his family still waits.

They’re waiting for his body to return to Connecticut, they’re waiting for someone to be identified and held accountable and they’re waiting to hold an official burial for their father and grandfather.

“I'm still in disbelief, I’m still in shock,” said Anjelica Rivera, Fawcett’s stepdaughter.

"Deal with the consequences if you would to do something like that,” said Daughter Aariannah Fawcett holding Fawcett’s grandson, Kingston.

"He would tell us, he's got 45 more years on this earth to live with us, and he died at 45,” said Rivera.

On May 12 Mesa Police were called to an apartment complex at 546 S Country Club Drive near Broadway for reports of shots fired. Aaron had been shot.

The gunman got away.

ABC15 checked back with Mesa Police Thursday. There’s still no lead on the killer or what may have motivated this attack.

“We're hurting, we're hurting,” said Rivera

Family and friends tell ABC15 Fawcett had fallen in love with Arizona after his first visit after a road trip two years ago. He moved here to enjoy hike and fish in the canals.

Family says he was just days away from moving back to Connecticut to be closer to his loved ones.

That included plans to watch his daughter graduate 8th grade, be a groomsman for his brother's upcoming wedding and be present at baby Kingston’s baptism.

But whoever pulled that trigger — took all of that away.

Rivera's last conversation with her stepdad was just an hour before the shooting.

She says they were talking about their shared Hulu account — with hopes to sit and watch shows together soon.

“He's like 'I love you guys, just figure it out,' that was the last time he did say I love you,” said Rivera.

Fawcett's family has set up a GoFundMe page.

If you have any information about the shooting at the apartment complex, you’re asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the silent witness website at silentwitness.org

A reward of up to $2,000 is available to anyone with information leading to an arrest.