Mesa residents prepare for upcoming storms after previous storm's destruction

MESA — A quick look at the sky above Mesa on Sunday serves as a sudden reminder to residents of what happened earlier in the week.

"A storm that has not been seen, it was really strong, it was really strong. It did not [start] slowly. It started hard,” said Pedro.

On Sunday, Pedro was preparing as storms threatened again.

"If another storm comes, or whatever comes, the only thing it is going to do is take the whole trailer,” said Pedro.

In the same mobile home park, Reggie Lacefield lives with his family. He was inside with his wife and daughter when the storm hit Wednesday night.

"It was just a big rainstorm. I swear it happened maybe 15-20 minutes after we got the alert,” said Lacefield.

Lacefield remembers the winds were high and swift.

"The next thing, you know, we heard a big bang and my daughter came running and banging on our door. She was just hysterical. She watched the whole carport just lift off and smash down on the car,” said Lacefield.

Lacefield, like others who experienced damage, is thankful it wasn't worse.

"I was at home and putting stuff under the carport when the carport ripped off and hit me in the head,” said Kelsey Ricketts.

Ricketts showed ABC5 her injury; an ear sliced in two places inside and out and stitched in four places.

With the threat of more storms ahead, she too, remains hopeful.

"Just hoping nothing else gets damaged and that includes myself,” said Ricketts.