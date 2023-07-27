Mesa homes severely damaged during monsoon storm

MESA, AZ — Several Mesa trailer homes were severely damaged during a strong monsoon storm that rolled through parts of the Valley Wednesday night.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw walls and roofs ripped apart at a mobile home park near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road Thursday morning. Debris was left strewn across the streets.

"Most of the houses here took damage," Darrell Dixon, a resident of the complex, told ABC15 Thursday morning.

"It was total destruction...like a tornado or hurricane," Dixon said.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department says its crews responded to the area overnight in the wake of the storm. They said several awnings and wires were blown down.

No injuries were reported in the area and residents in need are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

Other Mesa neighborhoods also experienced damage with downed trees, damaged roofs and smashed cars.

Monsoon storm damage across Mesa

Nearly 50,000 utility customers around the Valley also lost power during Wednesday's storms.