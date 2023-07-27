PHOTOS: Monsoon storm brings dust, rain and damage to the Valley
Storm rolled through the Valley on July 26, 2023
A strong monsoon storm moved through the Valley overnight leaving damage to several communities in the East Valley.
MesaPhoto by: Jason Tierney Near Riggs and HigleyPhoto by: Jason Morrow MesaPhoto by: KNXV ScottsdalePhoto by: Jonathan Hall PhoenixPhoto by: Danny Bavaro "North Scottsdale/Rio Verde Foothills location. Taken from our backyard. Looking East. Fire on the mountain and dust storm about to swallow it up." - Ethan ClassenPhoto by: Rio Verde Foothills Catalina, AZPhoto by: Kayla Krantz MesaPhoto by: Luke Crosby MesaPhoto by: KNXV New RiverPhoto by: Kim Hales MesaPhoto by: KNXV MesaPhoto by: Lily Boone PhoenixPhoto by: Melissa Guerrero Dust in the ValleyPhoto by: ADOT MesaPhoto by: KNXV MesaPhoto by: KNXV Photo by: Lori Becerra Photo by: Sabrina Remo Photo by: Sabrina Remo