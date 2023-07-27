Watch Now
PHOTOS: Monsoon storm brings dust, rain and damage to the Valley

Storm rolled through the Valley on July 26, 2023

A strong monsoon storm moved through the Valley overnight leaving damage to several communities in the East Valley.

Jason Tierney Mesa.jpg MesaPhoto by: Jason Tierney Jason Morrow Riggs and Higley.jpg Near Riggs and HigleyPhoto by: Jason Morrow Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 6.05.20 AM.png MesaPhoto by: KNXV jonathan hall scottsdale.jpg ScottsdalePhoto by: Jonathan Hall Danny Bavaro PHX .jpg PhoenixPhoto by: Danny Bavaro Ethan Classen Rio Verde Foothills.jpg "North Scottsdale/Rio Verde Foothills location. Taken from our backyard. Looking East. Fire on the mountain and dust storm about to swallow it up." - Ethan ClassenPhoto by: Rio Verde Foothills Kayla Krantz Catalina AZ.jpg Catalina, AZPhoto by: Kayla Krantz Luke Crosby Mesa.jpg MesaPhoto by: Luke Crosby Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 7.00.40 AM.png MesaPhoto by: KNXV Kim Hales New River.jpg New RiverPhoto by: Kim Hales Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 6.40.31 AM.png MesaPhoto by: KNXV Lily Boone Mesa.jpg MesaPhoto by: Lily Boone Melissa Guerrero Phoenix.jpg PhoenixPhoto by: Melissa Guerrero Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 6.02.57 AM.png Dust in the ValleyPhoto by: ADOT Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 6.01.48 AM.png MesaPhoto by: KNXV Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 7.00.28 AM.png MesaPhoto by: KNXV LoriBecerra.jpg Photo by: Lori Becerra 363294087_563572899121602_6556390980896301882_n.jpg Photo by: Sabrina Remo 363608662_1965285593805241_7596428874514157673_n.jpg Photo by: Sabrina Remo

