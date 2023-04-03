Mesa residents asking for more enforcement amid crackdown on reckless driving

One man in Mesa says sightings of street racers and speeders have become more and more common in Mesa.

“I mean I almost had a heart attack,” said a man who did not want to be identified.

He shared some videos he’s captured and said he has to sleep with earplugs to shut out the noise.

“It’s all day and all night,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

Others can hear the noise from blocks away.

“There’s a need for action to be taken on this. It’s too much.”

Last month Mesa Police announced their Safer Streets Operation: a two-month crackdown on dangerous driving all over Mesa.

“That’s why we’re out, to help enforcement efforts to slow vehicles down and inform drivers to drive safely,” Lieutenant Jason Coon said. “As well as an educational perspective saying ‘hey this is going on, we need to get out ahead of it’ and help the roadway become safer for everyone.”

Mesa Police say 16 people have been killed in crashes so far in 2023. They’re seeing more crashes involving pedestrians too.

“I feel for the people out here who are walking the sidewalks, walking the roads.”

