Mesa Public Schools hosts forum for governing board candidates

MESA — Mesa Public Schools, Arizona’s largest district, is looking to fill two seats on their governing board. The community got to meet all seven candidates during a forum on Thursday. The topics ranged included school safety, teacher retention and building relationships.

JR Wright is a graduate of Mesa Public Schools and is a small business owner.

"Let's go with an attitude on, what can we do to make Mesa Public Schools the best that it can be… with the realization that we don't have the answers but the answers do come as we collaborate with each other,” says Wright, school board candidate.

Ray Deer has experience as a school board member for Salt River Schools and works as a judge.

"I also wanna bring common sense governance back to the board. I believe that parents and guardians should not be shut out and we, as board members, would have to listen to them,” says Deer, school board candidate.

Ed Steele owned and operated his own manufacturing business for over 13 years.

"I think one of the things lacking in this district is strong leadership and accountability. If we had those two things, we wouldn't be suffering with poor academic performance,” says Steele, school board candidate.

Jacob Martinez is a Mesa Public Schools graduate who started a small business.

“Students can't learn if they're hungry, students can't learn if they're anxious, students can't learn if they're sad and so, we need to do everything we can to address that,” says Martinez, school board candidate.

Current board member Marcie Hutchinson is seeking a second term and is an MPS teacher.

"Issues such as class size and workloads must be addressed so that employees can focus on the mission… which is educating the kids,” says Hutchinson, school board candidate.

Rachel Walden is a mother concerned with the learning loss during the pandemic.

"They are having anxiety because they don't understand the world around them. They are struggling to understand just basic academics and if we put our focus there, that will empower them to take control of their future,” says Walden, school board candidate.

Chris Hamlet has a child in the district.

“It's really important that the board members go and get the first-hand information from the parents and from the administrators instead of hearing third-hand information. So, they come back and they can have real conversations about what they can do to benefit the children, benefit the teachers,” says Hamlet, school board candidate.

There were dozens who attended Thursday’s forum. We spoke with a retired MPS teacher who told us what is driving her boat come November.

"I think it's important that they support the teachers and staff to make sure that they have all the resources they need to provide the best possible education for the kids,” says a retired MPS teacher.