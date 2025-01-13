Mesa Public Schools announces layoffs for 2025-2026 school year

MESA, AZ — Mesa Public Schools has announced that the district will be laying off some of its staff members.

Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis said in a video posted online that, due to declining student enrollment, decreased funding, and rising operational costs, some positions will be eliminated throughout the district for the 2025-2026 year.

District and school leaders have reportedly been notified about which positions will be impacted and those details will be shared with staff no later than Feb. 7.

Dr. Fourlis says 90% of the district’s expenses go toward paying staff members. Mesa Public Schools expects there to be 1,800 fewer students enrolled for the 2025-2026 school year, meaning decreased funding for the district.

No further details were immediately available.

Other districts around the Valley have been grappling with declining student enrollment, school closures, and other issues.

Since last month, ABC15 reported on Phoenix Elementary School District voting to not renew a lease for Arizona State University Preparatory Academy, the approved closure of five Roosevelt School District schools, and West Valley bus driver shortages.

The Cave Creek Unified School District is also considering possibly closing two schools. The Kyrene Elementary School District is forming a committee to look at “long-range” planning as enrollment declines.