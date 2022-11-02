Mesa proposal aims to limit drive-thrus, developers push back

MESA, AZ — The convenience of a drive-thru has become somewhat of an inconvenience for some policy makers in Mesa.

“We need to, all of us, need to relook at how we do city planning,” said Nana Appiah, Development Services Director.

During Tuesday's public meeting, the City of Mesa looked for feedback on a proposed city ordinance that calls for no more than two drive-thrus located adjacent to one another at a single intersection.

“We've been inundated with a lot of your fast food chains,” said Councilmember Kevin Thompson of district six.

Thompson advocated for the change, saying constituents tell him they don't want to drive out of the way for 'nicer restaurants'.

“They have nothing in our district a location they can eat at so they're going to queen creek or San Tan,” he said on Tuesday.

In prior meetings, the city shared a presentation that drive-thrus “weaken integrity of commercial centers” and create a nuisance of lights, smells and noise.

The proposal aims in part to minimize the clustering of drive-thrus and preserve the integrity of neighborhoods.

Some developers say after COVID, consumers call for convenience.

Carol Harder with Red Mountain Retail Group told reporters, " we are not getting calls from sit down restaurants".

She owns and manages shopping centers around the country with six in Mesa.

She points to other cities who have adopted similar ordinances,then regretted it after areas go underdeveloped.

During the meeting, city staff said other cities that have adopted similar policies include San Francisco, Denver and Kansas City.

“It's taking out a whole category of businesses that the neighborhoods do want. The moms with 3,5,6 kids they don't want to get out of their mini van to go to the restaurant,” said Harder.

After the meeting the city issued a statement driving home the point drive-thrus won’t be “banned.”

“The proposed amendments do not ban or prevent drive-through facilities from developing in the City of Mesa. The City’s goal for these amendments have always been to work with various stakeholders, including the development community and residents to continue to improve the city’s urban form. As part of the deliberations, staff continue to listen to the needs of residents and the development community regarding the zoning text proposals,” said Nana Appiah, Development Services Director.