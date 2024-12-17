Mesa police warning public about possible groper along Western Canal

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are warning people about a possible groper along the Western Canal.

Mesa police officials say since the end of November, there have been at least two incidents involving a male who allegedly groped one female and exposed himself to another on the Western Canal, located near Dobson Road, between Guadalupe and Elliot.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a light complexion and shoulder length/long curly blonde or dirty blonde hair. Police say he is between 5’5” and 5’10” tall and appears to be in his late teens or early 20s.

During each incident, the suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie and riding a black bicycle. He may also be wearing glasses. Both times, he asked the victims for directions to a nearby gas station.

Mesa Police are asking anyone with information about these two incidents, information about the suspect, or anyone who thinks they may also be a victim to contact Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.