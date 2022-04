MESA — An unmarked Mesa Police vehicle was impaled by a metal pole Saturday morning along US-60 near 32nd Street.

Officials say an officer was driving westbound when the pole went through the vehicle's windshield.

The officer was able to safely pull over and was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons, according to police.

Mesa police believes the metal pole is part of a luggage rack.

Traffic in the area will be restricted for an undetermined amount of time.