Mesa Police use 'grappler' to arrest driver accused of speeding and firing gun in neighborhood

MESA, AZ — People living on South Lazona Drive tell ABC15 this isn't the first time they've heard gunshots or witnessed speeding cars. But, they say what happened Tuesday caught some of them off guard.

"I am still nervous even though I think he is still in custody,” said a woman who asked ABC15 to not identify her.

The woman has lived on this street for several years.

"I just don't understand why would someone…a nice looking young man with nice clothes and a good car acting crazy,” added the woman.

She says she noticed a black Dodge Charger speeding up and down S. Lazona Dr.

She had just finished getting her child off to school.

"He was going so fast with his body hanging out. I did not even realize, at first, he was the only guy in the car. I thought someone was steering for him,” added the woman.

Mesa police say the driver of the car was Tre-Shawn Dorsett. He's accused of speeding through the neighborhood, yelling at a person who tried getting him to slow down, and firing several gunshots at a home.

"I think he was just trying to scare us or something. He was trying. He just said I got you homie,” added the woman.

ABC15 talked to another neighbor who did not want to be identified, “The guy in the car went pop, pop, pop. I don't know. Is he crazy? I don't know."

The driver then took off after police arrived. Officers followed him into Phoenix eventually deploying the so-called 'grappler' to stop the car.

The 'grappler' is attached to a patrol car. It shoots a tether at a moving vehicle which attaches to a tire to stop a vehicle in its tracks.

Neighbors say they're glad the situation ended in an arrest with nobody getting hurt.

"Gosh. Nothing good could come out of it if he thinks he can just go up and down the street like it is all right,” added the woman.

Dorsett faces charges of discharging a firearm within city limits.