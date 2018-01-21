Mesa Police thanking 'local citizen' for helping arrest man accused in burglary at Valley gym

MESA, AZ - Mesa Police are thanking a "local citizen" for helping nab a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a gym locker room.

On Dec. 3, a man was seen entering the EOS Fitness near Baseline and Price roads. According to officials, the man went into the locker room and allegedly broke into a locker and stole credit cards from inside.

Less than a half hour later, the same man allegedly used the victim's credit cards at a Target near the gym and bought more than $1,000 worth of items.

On Saturday, Mesa police took to Twitter to thank a "local citizen" for his or her help locating the suspect. Authorities say the arrest would not have been possible if the person hadn't come forward and provided assistance.