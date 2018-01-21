Mesa Police thanking 'local citizen' for helping arrest man accused in burglary at Valley gym

Morgan Tanabe
8:02 PM, Jan 20, 2018
mesa | southeast valley

MESA, AZ - Mesa Police are thanking a "local citizen" for helping nab a man who allegedly stole credit cards from a gym locker room.

On Dec. 3, a man was seen entering the EOS Fitness near Baseline and Price roads. According to officials, the man went into the locker room and allegedly broke into a locker and stole credit cards from inside. 

Less than a half hour later, the same man allegedly used the victim's credit cards at a Target near the gym and bought more than $1,000 worth of items. 

On Saturday, Mesa police took to Twitter to thank a "local citizen" for his or her help locating the suspect. Authorities say the arrest would not have been possible if the person hadn't come forward and provided assistance. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ