Mesa PD: Missing mother and son found safe

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department says a Valley mother and her young son who went missing Saturday have been found safe.

Police say Myria Homminga, 24, and her son Carson Homminga, 3, were last seen around 10:45 p.m. near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Officials say her family was concerned because Myria has been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome and has the mental capacity of a teenager. They say she might not be able to properly care for Carson at this time.

Detectives say around 5:27 p.m., Myria reached out to her family and said she is fine and does not want to be bothered. She was asked to contact the missing person investigator so he can conduct a welfare check and supply any resources to her if she needs them.

Police say the missing person bulletin will remain active until a welfare check is completed.