Mesa police searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old boy

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old boy missing since Monday afternoon.

Police say Ty Olsen was last seen at his home near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road around noon.

Ty is diagnosed with autism and bipolar disorder and his family is concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with the word "Beat" on the front and blue shorts. It is believed he left the area on foot.

Please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 with any information.