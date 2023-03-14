Mesa police release additional details about the deaths of two teen girls found in river basin

MESA, AZ — Mesa police have released additional details about the deaths of two teen girls that happened earlier this year.

The bodies of 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers were found in a water basin area in January after being reported missing from a group home. The two girls were believed to be runaways at the time of their disappearance.

Police announced Tuesday that their deaths were ruled "accidental" by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office. The Medical Examiner's Office also ruled their primary cause of death was “Drowning in the setting of Acute Alcohol Intoxication" while Meyers also had signs of recent marijuana use.

The Mesa Police Department says what led up to the two girls ending up in the river basin, and where they went after they were reported missing, is still being investigated.

"We welcome any information that could be useful in piecing together what the girls did in days prior to the discovery of their bodies, but right now, there is nothing to say foul play was a factor," Mesa police said Tuesday.