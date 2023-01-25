Two missing teens found dead in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say two missing girls were found dead in a water basin over the weekend.

The bodies were reportedly located in a water retention basin near Southern Avenue and Higley Road on Saturday evening.

Police say the bodies were identified as that of 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers who were reported missing from a group home earlier this month. They were believed to be runaways, police say.

NCMEC Sitlalli Avelar and Kamryn Meyers

Investigators are working to determine the causes of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.