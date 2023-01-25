Watch Now
Two missing teens found dead in Mesa, police say

Police asking for community's help with more information
Sitlalli Avelar and Kamryn Meyers
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 25, 2023
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say two missing girls were found dead in a water basin over the weekend.

The bodies were reportedly located in a water retention basin near Southern Avenue and Higley Road on Saturday evening.

Police say the bodies were identified as that of 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar and 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers who were reported missing from a group home earlier this month. They were believed to be runaways, police say.

Investigators are working to determine the causes of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

