Mesa police involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and University Drive

MESA, AZ — Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Mesa.
The incident occurred near Dobson Road and University Drive.
ABC15 crews at the scene saw at least half-dozen evidence markers on the ground near the Sycamore Square Apartments.
Officials confirmed the investigation was due to a shooting involving officers who responded a reported family fight.
A man was shot and killed by officers, but no further details were immediately available.
