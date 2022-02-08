Mesa police involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and University Drive

MESA, AZ — Police officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in Mesa.

The incident occurred near Dobson Road and University Drive.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw at least half-dozen evidence markers on the ground near the Sycamore Square Apartments.

Officials confirmed the investigation was due to a shooting involving officers who responded a reported family fight.

A man was shot and killed by officers, but no further details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.