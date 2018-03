MESA, AZ - The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved-shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near Ellsworth and Baseline roads around 12:15 p.m.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

MPD is working an officer involved shooting in the area of 8865 E Baseline. All officers involved are ok. Media staging area will be just east of the location. pic.twitter.com/Ap7k6nhrZv — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) March 2, 2018

Details on whether or not a suspect was actually shot are unclear at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.