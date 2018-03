There have been more than a dozen officer-involved shootings so far this year in the Valley.

ABC15 is taking action to keep you informed on officer- and deputy-involved shootings across the Valley by tracking known media-reported incidents.

A total of 16 officer- and deputy-involved shootings have happened across the valley as of March 2.

For context, there were a total of 39 officer- and deputy-involved shootings in 2017.

No officers or deputies have been killed in the shootings. However, at least 10 people have died in connection to these shootings, according to media reports.

A total of three different officer-involved shooting incidents took place on Friday, with a Mesa officer-involved shooting marking the 16th.

Friday's shooting near 43rd and Olive avenues marked the second incident in 2018 in which an officer was injured.

Take a look at the map below for details on each known incident so far this year.