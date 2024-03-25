Mesa PD: Four people reported missing after leaving for camping trip last week

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for four people who have not been seen or heard from since leaving for a camping trip last week.

Police say Korie Gilmore, 24; Shelby Berry, 25; Hannah Gilmore, 17; and Tenaya Gilmore, 15, were last seen on March 21 near McKellips and Gilbert roads.

The four were reportedly going on a camping trip, but the family has not been able to contact them.

They left in a red 2008 Kia Sportage with Arizona license plate “BYA7LR” and multiple stickers on the back.

Officials did not give word on where they may have been headed. Their clothing is also not known.

Police say the teens have been diagnosed with anxiety and/or autism. The women have a fake nose piercing and two black earrings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa police.