Mesa PD asking for help solving murder of man in Goodwill parking lot

MESA, AZ — The Mesa Police Department is asking for help involving the murder of a man in a business parking lot.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa police officers were called to the parking lot of a Goodwill near University and Gilbert Road for a person down and not breathing.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege.

Authorities say he had injuries to his upper body that appear to be the result of foul play. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have looked through security cameras in the area and spoke with several people but have not been able to identify witnesses or locate any video footage of what happened.

If you saw Gliege in the area of Gilbert and University in the early evening hours of January 17, you may have information that could help solve this case. Please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS with any information.

