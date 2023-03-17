Mesa officials working to cut down on deadly dangerous driving habits

MESA, AZ — Mesa officials are working to cut down on dangerous driving in an effort to reduce the number of fatalities on roadways.

The push comes as police continue to investigate a deadly crash in East Mesa that left three teenagers dead and another wounded.

Weather and speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

The department says 16 fatalities have been reported on Mesa streets so far this year. Last year, they reported 44 deaths as a result of crashes on the roads.

The City of Mesa has been publicizing Operation Safer Streets, "a selective enforcement program running through the end of April." Officers are looking for "speeding, distracted driving, unsafe vehicle operations, and pedestrian violations."

There is also a free safety course for teenagers and parents/guardians later this month. However, as of Friday, the course was full.

For young drivers all around the Valley, B.R.A.K.E.S., which hosts teen driving courses around the country, is hosting a free course. It takes place on March 18-19, 2023, at Phoenix Raceway. For more information and to register, click here.

RELATED STORIES:

