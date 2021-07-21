Watch
Mesa officers involved in shooting at home Tuesday evening

Posted at 4:34 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 07:34:09-04

MESA, AZ — Mesa Police Department says its officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday evening, but no injuries were reported.

Officers responded to a home near Ellsworth and Warner roads around 7:45 p.m. for a family fight. A man was reportedly in the home and was intoxicated, armed, and making threats.

The man’s wife told responding officers her toddler was in the upstairs bedroom while her husband was still in the home with a rifle.

Police say, “officers moved to position around the house and that’s when the officer involved shooting occurred.” No further information on what led to the shooting or what happened during the incident was immediately available.

The man reportedly came out of the house with commands from officers and was taken into custody. He was said to be uninjured.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and police say the child was safely reunited with the mother.

