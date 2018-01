MESA, AZ - A Mesa police officer was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dobson Road and Southern Avenue after 4 a.m. for the crash.

Mesa Police Department officials say one officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Another victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The officer was reportedly headed to an active apartment fire at the time the crash occurred.

All traffic is blocked off at the intersection.