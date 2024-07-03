Mesa homes evacuated due to fire involving compressed natural gas garbage truck

MESA, AZ — Homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire involving a compressed natural gas garbage truck.

The incident started around 7 a.m. near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive.

Fire officials say a city garbage truck caught fire and crews are working to extinguish the fire. There is "off-gassing" of the compressed natural gas tanks occurring and crews are letting it burn out.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

