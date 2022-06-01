Mesa home destroyed in fire Tuesday night

MESA, AZ — A Mesa family is without a home Tuesday night after theirs was destroyed in a fire.

The incident happened near 69th Street and Southern Avenue around 4 p.m.

Firefighters say one man was hospitalized for burn injuries but is expected to survive. A dog was also killed in the fire.

HOUSE FIRE in east Mesa (96th/southern) has left a family without their home & one dog passed away.

The father was taken to the hospital for minor burns & smoke inhalation after he tried putting the flames out with a garden hose.

Rural Metro Fire Department told ABC15 that the man burned was trying to put out the flames using a hose and had to be pulled away by his adult son.

Details on what caused the fire are still under investigation.