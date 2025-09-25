Mesa food bank looking for help, new space after receiving notice to vacate

Resurrection Street Ministry has been running its food bank, funded by its thrift store in Mesa, since 2002.

They help more than 1,000 families a month get tens of thousands of pounds of food from their location near Stapley Drive and Main Street.

They have been at their location since 2012, and were recently given a 30-day notice to vacate by their landlord, and they need to be out by October 1.

They were blindsided that their lease could not be extended, and have not heard from the property owner as to why.

In the meantime, they are scrambling to sell everything in the store and move all the food, but haven't found anywhere yet to go.

The volunteer team is now asking for the community's help so they can keep serving those in need.

If you’d like to help Resurrection Street Ministry, click here to go to their website.

If you are in need of food assistance, you can use the United Food Bank’s map to find the location closest to you.