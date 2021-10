MESA, AZ — Police say a person has been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue Sunday.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the area and found a victim laying on the sidewalk with injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV.

Police say both the vehicle and the suspect have not been located.

No other details were provided.