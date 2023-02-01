Mesa Bed Bath & Beyond among nearly 90 stores set to close nationwide

MESA, AZ — A Valley location of Bed Bath & Beyond is among the stores added to the chain's list to close its doors.

The new list updated Monday includes the store near U.S. 60 and Signal Butte Road in Mesa.

There is no set date on when the store will close its doors.

This comes after the chain announced five Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores, along with a Buy Buy Baby store, would close earlier this month.

The store has seen revenue dips and widening losses towards the end of 2022, and the company has slashed millions in costs to try to stay afloat.