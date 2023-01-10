5 Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores set to close, company says

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook.

Numerous store closures are also set to happen across the country. Arizona Bed Bath & Beyond stores are among those set to close, the company announced this week.

The closures impacting the stores in our state are:



Mesa: 2039 N. Power Road

2039 N. Power Road Tucson : 9590 East 22nd Street

: 9590 East 22nd Street Queen Creek : 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road

: 21258 South Ellsworth Loop Road Phoenix : 34750 N. North Valley Parkway

: 34750 N. North Valley Parkway Tucson: 5225 South Calle Santa Cruz

A baby store is also set to close:



Tucson: 7475 North La Cholla Blvd.

The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.

Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months that ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

Last year, Bed Bath & Beyond said it was reducing its workforce by about 20% and reported a 26% drop in sales compared to the second quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.

In an effort to improve sales, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would change its merchandising and inventory strategy.

For the full list of closures last updated Tuesday, click here.