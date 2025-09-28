Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mesa Assistant Police Chief reassigned during investigation into possible policy violation

Mesa Police Department
MESA, AZ — Mesa Assistant Police Chief Ed Wessing has been reassigned to home duty while the city looks into a possible policy violation.

City officials say an internal investigation is underway involving a potential failure to follow Mesa’s management policies, personnel rules, or official communications.

In a statement, the City of Mesa said it takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and that a thorough investigation is being conducted.

At this time, no additional details have been released about the nature of the allegations or how long the investigation may take.

