Mesa art exhibit opens after controversy

MESA — A new art exhibit is opening this weekend at the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum weeks later than planned.

The piece of art that sparked the delay is by the artist named Shepard Fairey.

Fairey is most widely known for his “Hope” art that was used for former President Barack Obama in 2008.

But the piece of art that sparked controversy is titled "My Florist is a D***" with the sub caption, “When his day starts, your days end,” as it shows a police officer standing with a baton in hand with a flower at the end of it.

"As the artist, I feel like kind of the voyeur in all of this," said California artist Christian Black.

That's how he feels about his paintings, documenting the area known as "Skid Row" in Los Angeles. His piece welcomes viewers into one of the three exhibitions that's opening this weekend. The display he's a part of focuses on “social engagement”.

In August the City of Mesa announced that they were postponing the opening of the exhibits, including the one Black is a part of.

At that time, ABC15 was told by city officials close to the situation that they didn’t want to offend their police officers or their families.

As the displays near being open to the public, ABC15 asked the National Coalition Against Censorship about those concerns.

“What is deemed offense will change person to person, and if we go to censoring, or pulling, or omitting any work that might possibly offend someone then you will have nothing,” said Director of Arts and Culture Advocacy Program for the NCAC Elizabeth Larison.

Their coalition, the ACLU of Arizona, and local members of the arts community all raised their voices.

RELATED: ACLU and National Coalition Against Censorship react to postponed Mesa art exhibit

“That smacks of censorship to us, because it’s about a specific perspective in an artwork,” said Larison.

But less than two months after announcing the exhibits were being postponed, they are opening this weekend.

The piece that began the controversy is up and on full display.

“I don’t think there should be silencing on either side, because I think it’s a very slippery slope,” said Black when ABC15 asked him about the situation.

He will be in Mesa this weekend and hopes all the art makes people think.

“We’re pleased that the show is happening much sooner than we thought, but we still have grave concerns with how the city handled this,” said Larison.

The city told ABC15 via email two artists declined participation and said they are still reviewing their policies.

In the “common area” near the exhibitions ABC15 saw a sign that reads, “We recognize and support the ongoing national dialogue about policing in America. Public safety is a core function of the City of Mesa, and we are proud of the service and sacrifices of our women and men in uniform. As a public facility, and based on our organization’s values, we want to affirm our respect for all our employees and uphold our commitment to the dignity of policing in Mesa.”

There are also signs between exhibits that let people know that though artists' work may be included, it does not mean it aligns with the views of the city.

The NCAC said they have reached out, hoping to help as the city reviews its policies and processes.

“We support having policies for selection, and also for procedures in managing controversy,” said Larison. “What we don’t want is no policy to be in place so if there is controversy people feel like it’s fine to just censor an artwork.”

ABC15 was told the coalition has yet to receive a response from the city.

The leadership at the museum was unable to provide an interview in time for this story.