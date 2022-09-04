MCSO expects busy Labor Day weekend on the water, ramping up patrols

MESA — The extreme heat and the Labor Day weekend had some Arizonans headed for lakes and rivers.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office lake patrol division said it already responded to “multiple” calls of heat-related emergencies on Saturday across different Valley lakes.

That is one of the most common calls they receive, according to James Cesolini, a deputy on the lake patrol division and a paramedic. Another common call he receives while patrolling the Salt River is people getting separated from their groups.

Cesolini said they’ve ramped up patrol this Labor Day weekend, knowing that people will head to the water. He advises people to have their life jackets with them.

“Adults over 21, alcohol is not prohibited, it’s not illegal for them to drink alcohol, but that’s not going to keep them real hydrated,” he said. “Make sure they bring plenty of water, stay hydrated, especially if you’re bringing children out. Watch them and make sure they’re drinking water and taking fluids.”

Cesolini warns people if they want to go to the Salt River to float, the river is different this year compared to last due to the active monsoon season.

“The rapids are a little bit faster, we’ve increased water flows from our reservoirs, which made the river flow a lot faster. So, they need to be cognizant that this can have an aspect on the safety that they’re having on the river,” he said.

Mireya Drum said she noticed the change in the river this year as she went with her family Saturday.

She’s floated down the Salt River every year for as long as she could remember. She said the river feels faster this year, however, she is prepared for the long, hot day on the water.

“Really good water shoes, like I get mine with the soles. It helps with the rocks because they’re super slippery. Then, on top of that, it’s really good to get sunscreen and a lot of water. Get those ice chests with the floaties and get as much water as you can in there,” she advised.

If you do have an emergency in the river, Cesolini said people should get out of the river and stay in one spot. They should they call 911 and then first responders will come to them.

“We just want to encourage everybody, plan appropriately, drink fluid and make sure somebody knows where you’re going and have an anticipated return time so you’re not left out here alone,” he added.

MCSCO said there have been multiple drownings already this summer in Valley lakes. They urge people to be responsible, hoping they won’t have another drowning.