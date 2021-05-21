Maricopa County reserving $27 million for new Mesa animal shelter

MESA, AZ — Maricopa County is reserving millions of dollars for a new animal control facility in the city of Mesa.

Currently, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has two shelter locations -- the East Valley shelter near Loop 101 and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa and the West Valley shelter near 27th Avenue and Durango Street in Phoenix.

As part of the fiscal year 2022 budget, Maricopa County will provide $27 million to build a new facility on county-owned land near Baseline Road and Lewis Drive in Mesa, replacing the current East Valley shelter.

"Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) continues to save the lives of more homeless pets than ever before and the addition of a new facility in the East Valley is important to ensure we are fulfilling our state mandates regarding stray animals and public safety," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers, District 1 in a press release from the county.

Upgrading the East Valley facility, which was built in 1991 and has managed more than 7,000 animals annually, had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the East Valley shelter is being used for weekend adoptions and special events, with the West Valley location being the primary shelter. The East Valley site is also being used as an "overflow" shelter while the county sees an increase in the number of pets back in kennels following a pandemic adoption boom.

More animals are coming into Valley shelters

The county says it will not begin the procurement process and review construction proposals.

Adoptable pets available now can be seen online here.

