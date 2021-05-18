Maricopa County sees influx of dogs at shelter

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says they’ve received an influx of dogs over the past month.

A spokeswoman for MCACC, Monica Gery, says they're averaging about 50 to 60 animals coming into the shelter every day. That’s about half the number they received daily in 2020. She says numbers haven't been that high since before the pandemic.

Gery says they’ve seen a spike in people finding stray animals, along with owners surrendering their pets.

More animals are coming into Valley shelters

“Really research what type of dog your family and lifestyle can have as part of your family,” Gery said. “Look at what breed fits your lifestyle, look at our website. We have so many great dogs from small to large, so just really do your research.”

Gery says the shelter is at full capacity and they are running out of space. She says there are about 300 dogs at their West Valley location, and they are using their East Valley location as an overflow site, with about 50 more dogs there.

If you are interested in adopting or would like to learn more about how you can help, click here.

