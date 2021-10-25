Maricopa 4-H Cloggers helping the most vulnerable through food donations

MESA, AZ — The sound of rhythmic tapping is echoing throughout a Mesa neighborhood Monday night. The Maricopa 4-H Cloggers dance their way into the communities' hearts in hopes of changing the lives of some of our most vulnerable.

“We hope to get these nice and full,” said mom Reana Froment pointing to two wagons.

When the sun goes down, these children of all ages are taking their classic dance and bartering a quick show for an important donation.

“We go out, knock on people's doors and collect canned non-perishable food items,” said 14-year-old Sonja Blake.

It’s called "Trick or Treat so Others Can Eat." For decades, the oldest 4H club in Maricopa County has shunned the candy, by instead collecting hundreds of pounds of food.

Last year the group wrangled up more than 400 pounds in a single night.

“We just hit every house we can get before we have to go home,” said 15-year-old Pursy Froment.

Once finally tapped out, what they’ve got then heads to Resurrection Street Ministry, an organization delivering food to homebound seniors and military veterans.

“Once we’re done it feels like we’ve accomplished something, we’re actually helping,” said Pursy.

“If you get a knock on your door, and they say, 'trick or treat so others can eat,' I hope you run back to your pantry and find your best stuff to send out to those in need,” said Reana.

So if they come a-knockin, expect some cloggin', all for an amazing cause.

To learn more about the Maricopa 4-H Cloggers and how they give back click here.