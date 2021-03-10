Man injured during standoff with US Marshals and Mesa PD

MESA, AZ — A man is in custody after Mesa police said he showed handgun when US Marshals showed up to his address and attempted to serve him a search warrant.

According to Mesa PD officials, US Marshals attempted to serve the warrant to 34-year-old Carlos Madrid at a home near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As law enforcement made announcements outside the home, other occupants exited and said Madrid was the only person left inside.

Officers resumed attempts to call out Madrid, who then allegedly came to the window with what police say “was believed to be a handgun” prompting officers to fire at him.

Madrid barricaded himself inside the home for several hours but was eventually taken into custody with the help of the Mesa SWAT team and negotiators.

Madrid was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said he did not suffer any gunshot wounds from police.

During an interview police said Madrid denied showing a gun to police but admitted he knew officers were outside and still did not comply. He also said he had guns inside the home and wanted to be shot by officers.

Madrid has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.

No officers were injured in the incident.